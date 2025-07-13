Bank holidays next week, July 13-20: From Beh Deinkhlam to Harela and Ker Puja. Check full schedule here

Bank holidays next week, July 13-20: There are a number of holidays for banks across different states in India during the next week, including for Beh Deinkhlam, Harela celebrations, the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, Ker Puja, and weekly offs.

Notably, the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays are weekly holidays for all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Besides this, there are a total of seven listed bank holidays in July this year.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.