Bank holidays next week: Drukpa Tshe-zi celebrations in Sikkim, Sunday weekly offs and is next Saturday a holiday?

Bank holidays next week, July 27-August 3: All public and private banks in Gangtok and Sikkim, including the States Bank of India (SBI), will remain closed on July 28 (Monday), on account of the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival.

Besides the celebration, we also take a look at the weekend holidays next week — on Sunday (August 3), and if the next Saturday (August 2) is a bank holiday.

Also Read | American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 flight evacuated due to fire: WATCH

Bank holidays next week: July 27-August 3, 2025 Monday, July 28 is Drukpa Tshe-zi, for which banks in Gangtok will be closed. Drukpa Tshe-zi is a Buddhist festival that falls on the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar. It marks Lord Buddha's first sermon.

Meanwhile, August 2 is a Saturday, but not a weekend holiday. Only the second and fourth Saturdays, besides all Sundays are weekly holidays for banks in India. Overall, there were a total of seven listed bank holidays in July this year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

Bank holidays in July 2025: FULL State-wise holiday list calendar July 3 (Thursday) — Kharchi Puja — Banks will be closed in Agartala to celebrate Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival in Tripura dedicated to fourteen deities called Chaturdasha Devata.

July 5 (Saturday) — Guru Hargobind’s Birthday — Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark Guru Hargobind’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

July 6 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.

July 12 (Saturday) — Banks closed pan-India for second Saturday.

July 13 (Sunday) — Banks closed pan-India.

July 14 (Monday) — Beh Deinkhlam — Banks will be closed in Shillong for Beh Deinkhlam, a festival celebrated by the Jaintia tribe in Meghalaya.

Also Read | Indian-origin lawyer Trisha Chatterjee claims ICE directed her to Taco Bell