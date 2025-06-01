Bank holidays next week, June 2-8: Banks to be closed for 2 days in THESE cities; Check full list here

Bank holidays next week, June 2-8: Banks will be closed for two days this week in some parts of India, due to Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) and Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha), according to the bank holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will also be closed on Sunday, June 8, 2025 across the country.

Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.

Bank holiday on June 6 Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed on Friday, June 6, 2025, to mark Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid), an Islamic festival that recognises Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as an act of obedience to God.

Bank holiday on June 7 Banks across the country, except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, will be closed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, on account of Bakrid, also known as Id ul-Zuha. Commonly known as the ‘goat festival’, the bank holiday designated regions will celebrate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on this day.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank elevates Paritosh Kashyap to exec director

Are all banks open or closed on Saturday, June 7? Banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be open on Saturday, June 7, 2025, since it is the first Saturday of the month. As per the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Notably, banks are closed on all Sundays of the month. Hence, banks will be closed on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Also Read | Needed: A hard policy reset to make Indian banks shape up

Other bank holidays in June 2025 Apart from Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) and Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha) banks are scheduled to be closed for three days except weekends in the month of June.

June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be shut in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.

June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram.

Also Read | Sebi bars former IndusInd Bank CEO, four others from market

What services are available on a bank holiday? Online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.