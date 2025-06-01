Bank holidays next week, June 2-8: Banks to be closed for 2 days in THESE cities; Check full list here

Bank holidays next week, June 2-8: Banks will be closed for two days this week in some parts of India, due to Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) and Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha), according to the bank holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will also be closed on Sunday, June 8, 2025 across the country.
Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.
Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed on Friday, June 6, 2025, to mark Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid), an Islamic festival that recognises Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as an act of obedience to God.
Banks across the country, except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, will be closed on Saturday, June 7, 2025, on account of Bakrid, also known as Id ul-Zuha. Commonly known as the ‘goat festival’, the bank holiday designated regions will celebrate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son on this day.
Banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be open on Saturday, June 7, 2025, since it is the first Saturday of the month. As per the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Notably, banks are closed on all Sundays of the month. Hence, banks will be closed on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
Apart from Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid) and Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha) banks are scheduled to be closed for three days except weekends in the month of June.
Online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
Fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be secured through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
