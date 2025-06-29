Bank holidays next week, June 30-July 6: Banks to be closed for 3 days in THESE cities; Check region-wise list here

Bank holidays next week, June 30-July 6: Banks will be closed for three days in the upcoming week in some parts of India due to Remna Ni, Kharchi Puja, and Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, according to the bank holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Additionally, banks will also be closed on Sunday, July 6, 2025, across India.

Bank holiday on June 30 Banks in Aizawl will be closed on Monday, June 30, 2025 for Remna Ni, a public holiday in the state of Mizoram commemorating the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986.

Bank holiday on July 3 Banks in Agartala will be closed on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in observance of Kharchi Puja, a Hindu festival in Tripura dedicated to fourteen deities, known as Chaturdasha Devata, who are the ancestral deities of the Tripuri people.

Bank holiday on July 5 There will be a bank holiday in Jammu and Srinagar on Saturday, July 5, 2025, to mark Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday, the sixth of the ten Sikh Gurus.

Are banks across India closed on Saturday? In the upcoming week, banks across India (except Jammu and Srinagar) will be open on July 5, 2025, as it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks are typically open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

When are banks closed? Depending on the state of residence, banks remain closed for national, regional, and religious observances. Additionally, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

