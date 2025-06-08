Bank holidays next week, June 9-15: Banks to be closed for 3 days in THESE cities; Check full list here

Bank holidays this week, June 9-15: Banks will be closed for three days this week in some parts of India, due to Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and the weekend, according to the bank holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Here is a detailed list of bank holidays for next week —

Bank holiday on June 11 Banks in Shimla and Gangtok will be closed on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, to commemorate Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the renowned mystic poet and saint, Kabir. The festival occurs on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu calendar, typically aligning with May or June in the Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated to honour the life and teachings of Kabir Das.

Bank holiday on June 14 Banks across the country will be closed on June 14, 2025 since it is the second Saturday of the month. As per the RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Bank holiday on June 15 According to the RBI, all the banks in the country are closed on Sunday. Hence, banks will remain shut on Sunday, June 15.

Hence, banks will remain closed for three days in Shimla and Gangtok during the upcoming week after including the weekend holidays.

When are banks closed? Apart from weekends, bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.

What happens to online services on a bank holiday? Online banking will be accessible across the country during bank holidays, allowing customers to conduct financial transactions conveniently.