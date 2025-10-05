Bank holidays next week: Are banks closed for Laxmi Puja, Kumar Purnima, Karva Chauth from Oct 6-12? Check full schedule

Bank holidays next week: Banks in India will be closed on multiple dates next week, due to regional celebrations and RBI mandated holidays. This includes Laxmi Puja, Karva Chauth and weekly offs, which means that in some places, you can expect a long weekend.
Overall, October 2025 has 21 official bank holidays, including religious and regional festivities of Diwali, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhat Puja; and the monthly weekly offs.
Notably, banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), remain closed during holidays mandated by the central bank. These also comprise the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays in the month.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
