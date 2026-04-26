Bank holidays next week: Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Pournima, Sunday weekend from 27 April-3 May. See RBI list

Bank holidays next week: Banks across India will be closed for two days next week, from 27 April to 3 May 2026, including the weekend holiday.
Banks across most states, will be closed on 1 May on account of Maharashtra Din / Buddha Pournima / May Day (Labour Day) / the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, according to the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar for 2026.
Further, 3 May is holiday on account of Sunday. Notably, 2 May is Saturday but is a working day. This is because unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
All of the Indian central bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
The central bank has listed a total of 13 official holidays during May for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.
May 1 — Maharashtra Din/Buddha Pournima/May Day (Labour Day)/Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu
May 9 — Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore
May 16 — State Day
May 26 — Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam
May 27 — Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha
May 28 — Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha)
There is a total of five Sundays in next month, so banks will remain closed on 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 May. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 9 May (second Saturday) and 23 May (fourth Saturday).
Overall, bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.
|May 2026
|1
|9
|16
|26
|27
|28
|Agartala
|•
|•
|•
|Ahmedabad
|•
|Aizawl
|•
|•
|Belapur
|•
|•
|Bengaluru
|•
|•
|Bhopal
|•
|•
|Bhubaneswar
|Chandigarh
|•
|Chennai
|•
|•
|Dehradun
|•
|•
|Gangtok
|•
|Guwahati
|•
|•
|Hyderabad
|•
|•
|Imphal
|•
|•
|Itanagar
|•
|Jaipur
|•
|Jammu
|•
|•
|•
|Kanpur
|•
|•
|Kochi
|•
|•
|Kohima
|•
|Kolkata
|•
|•
|•
|Lucknow
|•
|•
|Mumbai
|•
|•
|Nagpur
|•
|•
|New Delhi
|•
|•
|Panaji
|•
|•
|Patna
|•
|•
|Raipur
|•
|•
|Ranchi
|•
|•
|Shillong
|•
|Shimla
|•
|•
|Srinagar
|•
|•
|•
|Thiruvananthapuram
|•
|•
|Vijayawada
|•
|•
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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