Bank holidays next week: Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Pournima, Sunday weekend from 27 April-3 May. See RBI list

Bank holidays next week: Banks across India will be closed for two days next week, from 27 April to 3 May 2026, including the weekend holiday.

Banks across most states, will be closed on 1 May on account of Maharashtra Din / Buddha Pournima / May Day (Labour Day) / the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, according to the official Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar for 2026.

Further, 3 May is holiday on account of Sunday. Notably, 2 May is Saturday but is a working day. This is because unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays this week: Check dates 1 May — Friday — Maharashtra Din / Buddha Pournima / May Day (Labour Day) / the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu —

3 May — Sunday — weekend holiday — Pan India Banks closed: What you can and cannot do You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the Indian central bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Bank holiday calendar: May 2026 — Check full chart The central bank has listed a total of 13 official holidays during May for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

May 1 — Maharashtra Din/Buddha Pournima/May Day (Labour Day)/Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu

May 9 — Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

May 16 — State Day

May 26 — Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

May 27 — Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha

May 28 — Bakri ID (Id-Uz-Zuha)

Saturdays and Sundays listed as holidays There is a total of five Sundays in next month, so banks will remain closed on 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 May. In addition to Sundays, banks will be closed on 9 May (second Saturday) and 23 May (fourth Saturday).

Overall, bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.