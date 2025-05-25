Bank holidays next week, May 26-June 1: Banks to be closed for 2 days in THESE cities; Check full list here

Bank holidays next week, May 26-June 1: Banks will be closed for two days this week in some parts of India, due to the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam and Maharana Pratap Jayanti, according to the bank holiday calendar by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will also be closed on Sunday, June 1, 2025 across the country.

Bank holidays in India vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances.

Bank holiday on May 26 Banks in Agartala will be closed on Monday, May 26, 2025 to commemorate the Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the legendary Bengali poet. He was popularly known as Bidrohi Kobi or Rebel Poet due to his participation in the Indian Independence Movement.

Bank holiday on May 29 On Thursday, May 29, 2025 banks in Shimla will be closed for Maharana Pratap Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of the Rajput king Maharana Pratap.

Are banks open or closed on Saturday, May 31? Banks across the country will remain open on Saturday, May 31, 2025since it is the fifth Saturday of the month. As per RBI calendar, banks are typically closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Notably, banks are closed on all Sundays of the month. Hence, banks will be closed on Sunday, June 1, 2025. This means that banks in Agartala and Shimla will be closed for two days next week.

Bank holidays in May 2025 For the month of May, the RBI designated six bank holidays for regional and religious observances apart from weekends.

May 1 (Thursday) - Maharashtra Din and May Day (Labour Day)

May 9 (Friday) - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

May 12 (Monday) - Buddha Purnima

May 16 (Friday) - State Day

May 26 (Monday) - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

May 29 (Thursday) - Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Can I access online banking services on a bank holiday? Online banking services will be available across the country during bank holidays. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.