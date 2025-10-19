Bank holidays next week, October 20-26: Are banks closed for Diwali, Kali Puja, Govardhan Pooja, Bhai Dooj?

Bank holidays next week: Banks will be closed for several days in the upcoming week starting from 20 October, as we approach the peak of the festive seasons. There will be bank holidays in several parts of India due to Diwali, Kali Puja, Diwali Amavasya, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami and Bhai Dooj among others.

Apart from festive holidays, there is an upcoming bank holiday on 25 October, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India, which publishes an annual calendar each year. Typical bank holidays fall on national holidays, festivals, and memorial days, apart from weekends. It must be noted that some bank holidays are region-specific, meaning that all branches across India are not closed on those days.

List of bank holidays next week: October 20-26 Banks will be closed in several states next week given the festive season, with Diwali, Kali Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Bhai Dooj falling during the week between 20 October and 26 October.

Here is the full list of bank holidays next week

October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijaywada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja.

October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.

October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).

October 23 (Thursday) — Bank holiday in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.

October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut pan-India for fourth Saturday weekly off.

October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be closed pan-India for Sunday weekly off.

Bank Holidays in October: Full list

Remaining bank holidays in October After this week, there will only be three remaining bank holidays in October. Check them out below:

October 27 (Monday) — Banks will be closed in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31 (Friday) — Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

What to do if you need cash on bank holiday? If you need cash on bank holidays, there is no need to worry. Only bank branches are closed on bank holidays and you can withdraw cash from the ATM.