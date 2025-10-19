Bank holidays next week, October 20-26: Are banks closed for Diwali, Kali Puja, Govardhan Pooja, Bhai Dooj?

Bank holidays next week: Banks will be closed for several days in the upcoming week starting from 20 October, as we approach the peak of the festive seasons. There will be bank holidays in several parts of India due to Diwali, Kali Puja, Diwali Amavasya, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami and Bhai Dooj among others.
Apart from festive holidays, there is an upcoming bank holiday on 25 October, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.
Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India, which publishes an annual calendar each year. Typical bank holidays fall on national holidays, festivals, and memorial days, apart from weekends. It must be noted that some bank holidays are region-specific, meaning that all branches across India are not closed on those days.
Banks will be closed in several states next week given the festive season, with Diwali, Kali Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Bhai Dooj falling during the week between 20 October and 26 October.
Here is the full list of bank holidays next week
After this week, there will only be three remaining bank holidays in October. Check them out below:
If you need cash on bank holidays, there is no need to worry. Only bank branches are closed on bank holidays and you can withdraw cash from the ATM.
You can also do online transactions like NEFT, IMPS and RTGS on Bank holidays. Apart from this, UPI services are also available on bank holiday.
