Bank holidays next week: Ram Navami, Chaite Dasain and weekend offs from March 23-29 — check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays next week: Private and public sector banks in several parts of India will remain closed for four days next week between 23 and 29 March, 2026, including the fourth Saturday and regular Sunday weekend holiday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of 18 holidays in this month for all lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and others. This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays can vary from state to state, depending on regional and local observances. Therefore, it's best for an user to check with their local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holiday periods.

Bank holidays this week: Check dates March 26 (Thursday) — Shree Ram Navami — Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla.

— Shree Ram Navami — Banks closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, and Shimla. March 27 (Friday) — Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) — Banks will be shut for operations in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada.

— Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) — Banks will be shut for operations in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna, and Vijayawada. March 28 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday off — All public and private lenders will be closed throughout India.

— Fourth Saturday off — All public and private lenders will be closed throughout India. March 29 (Sunday) — Mandatory weekend off — All banks closed pan-India. When are banks usually shut? Since bank holidays in India vary by state and are determined based on local festivals and observances, closures may not be uniform across the country.

As per guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks shut operations pan-India on gazetted public holidays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays of every month and all Sundays.

Online banking remains operational during holidays Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability. Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Am individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.