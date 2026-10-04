Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank branches to remain closed on these days from Oct 5-11

Bank customers should check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar before planning a branch visit next week. From October 5 to October 11, 2026, bank branches will remain closed on select days and in specific cities, including for the second Saturday and Mahalaya Amavasye.
While physical branches will be shut on applicable holidays, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs will generally continue to remain available.
Bank branches across India will remain closed on Saturday, October 10, as it is the second Saturday of the month.
Mahalaya Amavasye will also be observed as a bank holiday in Bengaluru and Kolkata, according to the RBI holiday calendar.
Banks across India will remain closed on Sunday, October 11, owing to the regular weekly holiday.
Bank branches are expected to remain open from Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, except in cities where a separate local holiday has been notified.
Customers planning to visit a branch should check the holiday schedule applicable to their city and confirm with their respective bank before making a visit.
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability.
Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access several digital banking services.
However, services that require a physical branch visit, such as certain account-related requests or documentation, will have to wait until the branch reopens.
The RBI broadly categorises bank holidays into three types:
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