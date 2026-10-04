Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank branches to remain closed on these days from Oct 5-11

Bank customers should check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar before planning a branch visit next week. From October 5 to October 11, 2026, bank branches will remain closed on select days and in specific cities, including for the second Saturday and Mahalaya Amavasye.

While physical branches will be shut on applicable holidays, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs will generally continue to remain available.

When are banks closed from October 5 to October 11? October 10: Second Saturday, Mahalaya Amavasye Bank branches across India will remain closed on Saturday, October 10, as it is the second Saturday of the month.

Mahalaya Amavasye will also be observed as a bank holiday in Bengaluru and Kolkata, according to the RBI holiday calendar.

October 11: Sunday Banks across India will remain closed on Sunday, October 11, owing to the regular weekly holiday.

Are banks open from October 5 to 9? Bank branches are expected to remain open from Monday, October 5, through Friday, October 9, except in cities where a separate local holiday has been notified.

Customers planning to visit a branch should check the holiday schedule applicable to their city and confirm with their respective bank before making a visit.

RBI holiday calendar for October 2026 October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti): National holiday. Banks across the country will remain closed.

October 10 (Mahalaya Amavasye): Banks will be closed in Bengaluru and Kolkata.

October 17 (Maha Saptami): Banks will remain closed in Agartala.

October 19 (Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Shillong.

October 20 (Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami): Banks in most major cities will remain closed, except in Gangtok and Imphal.

October 21 (Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

October 22 & 23 (Durga Puja/Dasain): Banks will remain closed in Gangtok.

October 26 (Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.

October 29 (Karva Chauth): Banks in Shimla will remain closed.

October 31 (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday): Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed. Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability.

What banking services can you use during bank holidays? Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access several digital banking services.

UPI and online banking: Customers can generally use UPI and internet/mobile banking for payments, fund transfers and other digital transactions.

ATMs: ATM services generally remain available for cash withdrawals and other supported transactions.

RTGS: The RBI says the RTGS system is available 24x7x365, including bank holidays, allowing customers to transfer funds electronically. However, services that require a physical branch visit, such as certain account-related requests or documentation, will have to wait until the branch reopens.

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What are the different types of RBI bank holidays? The RBI broadly categorises bank holidays into three types: