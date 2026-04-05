Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC, others closed on these days between 6 and 12 April; check RBI calendar

Bank holidays next week, 6 April - 12 April: Banking is one of the most important services that an individual avails and therefore, tracking bank holidays in India is crucial to make sure that the work at bank branches can be done without any hassles. Like all other institutions, banks too observe holidays on certain days.
Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the central bank releasing a list of bank holidays at the beginning of each year.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed across India for two days in the week between 6 April and 12 April. However, these holidays are only the regular week offs. There is no regional or national bank holiday next week.
Unless a specific public or regional bank holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
4 April — Saturday — All banks across India will be closed due to weekend off.
5 April — Sunday — All banks across India will be closed due to weekend off.
There is no bank holiday next week based on regional and national holidays in the RBI bank holiday calendar.
The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.
According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.
Apart from the typical holidays, banks usually remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.
Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.
Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.
Therefore, banking services that require a physical visit to the branch are suspended during bank holidays. While the RBI releases a calendar, it is advisable to check with your nearest branch for bank holidays next week to be absolutely sure about the same.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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