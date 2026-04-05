Bank holidays next week: SBI, HDFC, others closed on these days between 6 and 12 April; check RBI calendar

Bank holidays next week, 6 April - 12 April: Banking is one of the most important services that an individual avails and therefore, tracking bank holidays in India is crucial to make sure that the work at bank branches can be done without any hassles. Like all other institutions, banks too observe holidays on certain days.

Bank holidays are decided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), with the central bank releasing a list of bank holidays at the beginning of each year.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed across India for two days in the week between 6 April and 12 April. However, these holidays are only the regular week offs. There is no regional or national bank holiday next week.

Unless a specific public or regional bank holiday is declared, banks typically remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Full list of bank holidays between 6 April and 12 April 4 April — Saturday — All banks across India will be closed due to weekend off.

5 April — Sunday — All banks across India will be closed due to weekend off.

There is no bank holiday next week based on regional and national holidays in the RBI bank holiday calendar.

When are the bank holidays usually observed? The RBI categorises all bank holidays into three parts, namely, Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and banks’ closing of accounts.

According to the RBI bank holiday calendar, bank holidays vary from region to region depending upon the festivals and observances there. However, all banks observe holidays on national holidays like Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

Apart from the typical holidays, banks usually remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays. They remain open on first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month. Bank holidays are observed all across the country every Sunday.

Bank holiday on Saturday is designated as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act by the RBI. This bank holiday regulates the issuing of cheques and promissory notes.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in April 2026: Banks to remain closed for upto 12 days

Will I be able to access online banking on bank holiday? Online banking services remain available all thorough the year, even on bank holidays. This ensures seamless banking services on bank holidays. Customers can avail the online banking services for various purposes like UPI, money transfer, net banking, applying for online loan, requesting a chequebook and more.