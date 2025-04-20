Bank holidays next week starting April 21: Banks to remain shut on THESE days; check schedule

The week starting April 21 comes with no local holidays or festive offs for the bankers, other than the RBI mandated weekly holidays. Check if Saturday, April 26 is working…

Published20 Apr 2025, 08:19 AM IST
As the month nears its end, there are only two additional holidays that the bankers can enjoy in April.
As the month nears its end, there are only two additional holidays that the bankers can enjoy in April.

After all public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), enjoyed a relaxed workweek starting April 14, the Indian banking sector is in for a busy week ahead.

The week starting April 21 comes with no local holidays or festive offs for the bankers, other than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated fourth Saturday and every Sunday.

Bank holiday next week — April 26

April 26: All public and private banks in India will be closed on the fourth Saturday of the month, and for Gauri Puja.

Bank holidays in April

As the month nears its end, there are only two more holidays that the bankers can enjoy. However, both these holidays are regional, and therefore, banks across India will not be affected by the holiday.

April 29: Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Vishnu. Banks will remain closed for services in Himachal Pradesh.

April 30: Basava Jayanti, honouring Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, and Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for wealth and prosperity. Banks will be closed in Karnataka and a few other states.

Can You Use ATMs, Online Banking During Bank Holidays?

Although physical bank branches will remain closed on holidays, customers can continue to use digital and net banking services such as UPI, ATM services—unless otherwise notified by the bank (typically for scheduled maintenance).

However, the Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays.

You can also avail yourself of other banking services, such as fixed deposit or recurring deposit, online during these holidays.

Types of bank holidays

The RBI categorises bank holidays into three types:

  • Negotiable Instruments Act
  • Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays
  • Banks’ closing of accounts.

Apart from the fixed holidays, the RBI gives bank holidays on the basis of Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, which vary from state to state.

Holidays under this Act are given on the basis of importance of an occasion in a particular state or region.

