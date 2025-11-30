Bank holidays next week: When are banks closed from 1-7 December? Check here

Bank holidays next week, December 1 to December 7: Banks will be closed for two days in the upcoming week in certain parts of India, according to the bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks across the country will also be closed on Sunday, December 7.
Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and are based on national, regional, and religious observances.
On Monday, December 1, banks in the Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kohima (Nagaland) regions will be closed due to State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day.
Banks in the Panaji (Goa) region will be closed on Wednesday, December 3, on account of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier.
Banks across the country are scheduled to remain open on December 6 since it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI declares bank holidays in various parts of the country to mark national, religious, and regional observances. Hence, bank holidays vary across regions. In addition to festivities, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as all Sundays, of the month.
Customers should note that banks typically offer online banking services across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays. These services can be used for convenient financial transactions.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
The upcoming week also marks the beginning of December, and the Reserve Bank of India has declared 13 bank holidays for this month, according to its official state-wise holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26.
