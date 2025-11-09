Bank holidays next week: When are banks closed from 10-16 November? — Check here

Bank holiday next week: All private and public banks across the country will remain shut only on Sunday, 16 November, as part of the regular weekly holiday. Other than this scheduled closure, banks are expected to operate as usual on all other days of the week.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, 15 November falls on the third Saturday of the month, which means banks across India will also remain open for in-person services.

Bank holidays in India can vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances.

When are banks typically closed? Apart from the designated holidays, banks remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

So far in the month of November, banks across different parts of the country were shut for a total of five days due to regional festivals and local observances.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, and then the central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

The last RBI designated holiday was witnessed on 8 November in Bengaluru, Karnataka which celebrated the observance of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, the birth anniversary of a 16th-century saint, poet, composer Kanaka Dasa.

Are there any holidays left this month? Still wondering if there are more RBI designated bank holidays this month?

According to the RBI calendar, there are no additional bank holidays in the rest of the month of November, apart from the regular fourth Saturdays and Sundays where all bank branches remain shut.

What services can be accessed when banks are closed? During bank holidays, an individual can continue using online or mobile banking services, which works even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals. Bank apps and UPI also function as usual.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available during holidays.

Also Read | RBI to link deposit insurance premiums to bank risk