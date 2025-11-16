Bank holidays next week: When are banks closed from 17-23 November? — Check here

Bank holiday next week: Banks across the country will remain closed on two days this week — Saturday, 22 November and Sunday, 23 November — as part of the regular weekly holidays. Apart from these scheduled holidays, banks are expected to operate as usual on all other days of the week.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, 22 November falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, making it an off day for all private and public sector banks.

Bank holidays in India can vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances and festivals.

When are banks typically closed? Other than the RBI designated holidays, banks remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

So far in the month of November, banks across different parts of the country have been shut for a total of six days due to regional festivals and local observances

The RBI, along with state governments, finalises the list of holidays for banks. The central bank then publishes the approved list on its official website and issues notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

The last RBI-designated closure was on Saturday, 15 November in Ranchi, Jharkhand, for the observance of Birsa Munda Birth Anniversary, and the State Formation Day.

Jharkhand marked the 150th birth anniversary of its revered tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and celebrated the Silver Jubilee of its Foundation Day on Saturday. The state was officially carved out of the southern part of Bihar on this day in 2000, becoming India’s 28th state.

Are there any holidays left this month? Still wondering if there are more RBI designated bank holidays left in this month?

According to the RBI calendar, there are no additional bank holidays in the rest of the month of November, apart from the Sundays where all bank branches remain shut. The next listed bank holiday will only be in December.

What services can be accessed when banks are closed? During bank holidays, people can continue using online or mobile banking services, which remain operational even on national holidays, unless the bank notifies in case of technical issues or other reasons that may disrupt the services. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals. Bank apps and UPI also function as usual.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank board fixes meet date to consider stock split

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available during holidays.