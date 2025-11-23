Bank holidays next week: When are banks closed from 24-30 November? — Check here

Bank holiday next week: All private and public sector banks across the country will remain closed on just one day this week — Sunday, 30 November — in line with regular weekly holiday. Aside from this scheduled holiday, banks are expected to operate as usual on all other days of the week.

Bank holidays in India can vary from state to state and are determined by national, regional, and religious observances.

Are banks open on Saturday? According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, 29 November falls on the fifth Saturday of the month, making it a working day for the banks.

When are banks typically closed? Other than the RBI-designated holidays, banks remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

So far in the month of November, banks across different parts of the country have been shut for a total of six days due to regional festivals and local observances. The last bank holiday in this month was observed on 15 November in Ranchi, as the region celebrated Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

Are there any holidays left this month? According to the RBI calendar, there are no additional bank holidays in the rest of the month of November, apart from the upcoming Sunday, when all bank branches remain shut.

The next listed bank holiday will only fall on 1 December, when all banks will be shut in Itanagar and Kohima in observance of State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, respectively.

What services can be accessed when banks are closed? Even though branches are closed during bank holidays, customers can still use online or mobile banking options. These services remain operational even on national holidays, unless the bank notifies in case of technical issues or other reasons that may disrupt the services.

In case a person is facing a cash emergency, ATMs are open 24/7 to facilitate withdrawals. Bank apps and UPI also function as usual during bank closures.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available during holidays.