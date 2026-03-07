Bank holidays: Are banks closed today and tomorrow on 7-8 March for the weekend? Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays in India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of 18 public holidays for banks in March 2026, including for all public and private lenders such as the State Bank of India (SBI). Please note that the total number, also includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays this month.

Notably, unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, or customers are informed of technical difficulties, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

March 7-8: Are today and tomorrow bank holidays? Thus, for this weekend, Saturday 7th March (today) is not a holiday as it is the first Saturday of the month, while 8th March is a holiday on account of Sunday leave.

Next week, however, has a long weekend holiday including Friday (Chapchar Kut in Assam), second Saturday and Sunday. So, it is advisable to plan you visits to the bank accordingly.

Overall, the bank holiday list differs across states due to regional requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.

Bank holiday list: Check full March 2026 list 1 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

2 March — Monday — Holika Dahan — Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

3 March — Tuesday — Holi (Second Day) / Dol Jatra / Dhulandi / Holika Dahan / Attukal Pongala — Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (UP), Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh).

4 March — Wednesday — Holi / Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti / Yaosang 2nd Day — Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chandigarh (Haryana / Punjab), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), New Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Shillong (Meghalaya), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh).

8 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

13 March — Friday — Chapchar Kut — Aizawl (Mizoram).

14 March — Saturday — Second Saturday weekly off — Pan India.

15 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

17 March — Tuesday — Shab-I-Qadr — Jammu and Srinagar (J&K).

19 March – Thursday — Gudhi Padwa / Ugadi Festival / Telugu New Year's Day / Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba) / 1st Navratra — Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Mizoram), Panaji (Goa), Srinagar (J&K), and Vijayawada (AP).

20 March — Friday — Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) / Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Srinagar (J&K), Kochi (Kerala), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (AP).

21 March — Saturday — Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1) / Khutub-E-Ramzan / Sarhul / — Agartala (Tripura), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (MP), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chandigarh, Chennai (TN), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Jammu and Sri Nagar (J&K), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kohima (Nagaland), Kolkata (WB), New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Shillong (Meghalaya).

22 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

26 March — Thursday — Shree Ram Navami — Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Chandigarh, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kolkata (WB), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Shimla (HP).

27 March — Friday — Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain) — Bhopal (MP), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Patna (Bihar), and Vijayawada (AP).

28 March — Saturday — Fourth Saturday weekly off — Pan India

29 March — Sunday — Pan India weekly off.

31 March — Tuesday — Mahavir Janmakalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti — Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (MP), Chennai (TN), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (UP), Kolkata (WB), New Delhi, Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Ranchi (Jharkhand). Banks closed: Here's what you can and cannot do You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.