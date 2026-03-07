Bank holidays: Are banks closed today and tomorrow on 7-8 March for the weekend? Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays in India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of 18 public holidays for banks in March 2026, including for all public and private lenders such as the State Bank of India (SBI). Please note that the total number, also includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays this month.
Notably, unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, or customers are informed of technical difficulties, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.
Thus, for this weekend, Saturday 7th March (today) is not a holiday as it is the first Saturday of the month, while 8th March is a holiday on account of Sunday leave.
Next week, however, has a long weekend holiday including Friday (Chapchar Kut in Assam), second Saturday and Sunday. So, it is advisable to plan you visits to the bank accordingly.
Overall, the bank holiday list differs across states due to regional requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.
You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.
All of the Indian central bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
