Bank Holidays September 2023: According to the Reserve Bank of India's ( RBI ) calendar of holidays, banks will remain closed for a total of eleven days next month. These holidays exclude the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

Banks in some states will be closed on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in the month of September.

Here are the bank holidays in September 2023 under Negotiable Instruments Act:

Bank holiday on September 6: Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Bank holiday on September 7: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami

Bank holiday on September 18: Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi

Bank holiday on September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)

Bank holiday on September 20: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai

Bank holiday on September 22: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

Bank holiday on September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

Bank holiday on September 25: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva

Bank holiday on September 27: Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

Bank holiday on September 28: Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat)

Bank holiday on September 29: Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi .

After from eleven holidays in September, there are seven-weekend leaves next month. In total, banks will remain closed for 18 days in September 2023.

September 2023 bank holidays: Here is the list of weekend leaves

September 3: Sunday

September 9: Second Saturday

September 10: Second Sunday

September 17: Sunday

September 23: Fourth Saturday

September 24: Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

The Reserve Bank of India had given time till September end to deposit or exchange ₹2000 banknotes. "The facility for deposit and/or exchange of Rs2000 banknotes shall be available for members of the public up to September 30, 2023.The facility for exchange of Rs.2000 banknotes shall be provided to all members of the public by all banks through their branches, " stated RBI press release dated May 19.

Do check the bank holiday list for August and September, before your plan to visit your bank branch.