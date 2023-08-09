Bank Holidays: Plan in advance, banks to remain closed for 18 days in September. Check full holiday calendar here2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Bank Holidays 2023: Banks in India will be closed for 11 days in September 2023, in addition to weekends and regular holidays.
Bank Holidays September 2023: According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays, banks will remain closed for a total of eleven days next month. These holidays exclude the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. As per the RBI, many bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.