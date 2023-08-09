The Reserve Bank of India had given time till September end to deposit or exchange ₹2000 banknotes. "The facility for deposit and/or exchange of Rs2000 banknotes shall be available for members of the public up to September 30, 2023.The facility for exchange of Rs.2000 banknotes shall be provided to all members of the public by all banks through their branches, " stated RBI press release dated May 19.