Bank Holidays in September 2024: Onam, Eid, Ramdev Jayanti, weekends and more — Check full list here

Bank Holidays in September 2024: This being the last week of August, we take a look at the holiday list in the upcoming month. Here is a look at the bank holidays you can expect in September 2024.

Apart from festivals and national holidays, the month will also have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities.

Customers should note that bank holidays in India differ from state to state, and it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list ahead of time to keep informed.

September 2024 has at least 14 listed holidays (including weekend leaves). Notably, there is are also some long weekends, so plan visits to your bank accordingly. Here is the full list (public and private banks) to see:

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024 September 1 — Sunday — All over India

September 7 — Vinayaka Chaturthi — All over India

September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha

September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala

September 16 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala

September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala

September 22 — Sunday — All over India

September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana

September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India

September 29 — Sunday — All over India

Online Banking Services For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.