Bank Holidays in September 2024: Onam, Eid, Ramdev Jayanti, weekends and more — Check full list here

Bank Holidays in September 2024: All banks in India (public and private) will remain closed for at least 14 days in September 2024. This includes holidays for Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and regional and religious observances.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Bank Holidays in September 2024: The month has two Saturdays and five Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities. Check with your local branch for their list.
Bank Holidays in September 2024: The month has two Saturdays and five Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities. Check with your local branch for their list.

Bank Holidays in September 2024: This being the last week of August, we take a look at the holiday list in the upcoming month. Here is a look at the bank holidays you can expect in September 2024.

Apart from festivals and national holidays, the month will also have a total of two Saturdays and five Sundays off, besides regional and religious festivities.

Customers should note that bank holidays in India differ from state to state, and it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday list ahead of time to keep informed.

September 2024 has at least 14 listed holidays (including weekend leaves). Notably, there is are also some long weekends, so plan visits to your bank accordingly. Here is the full list (public and private banks) to see:

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024

  • September 1 — Sunday — All over India
  • September 7 — Vinayaka Chaturthi — All over India
  • September 8 — Sunday / Nuakhai — All over India / Odisha
  • September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan
  • September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala
  • September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala
  • September 16 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India
  • September 17 —  Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim
  • September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala
  • September 21 —  Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala
  • September 22 — Sunday — All over India
  • September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana
  • September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India
  • September 29 — Sunday — All over India

Online Banking Services

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Customers must note that bank holidays differ across states due to the regional requirements. Thus to stay informed, you should confirm the full list of holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better and avoid last-minute confusion and emergencies.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST
