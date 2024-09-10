Bank holiday: Will banks be closed for six days in a row from September 13-18? Check here

Bank holidays: With a mix of regional holidays and weekend in between, some banks in India may remain closed for six days in a row between September 13-18. Check with your local branch for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 Sep 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Bank holidays: Public and private banks in India will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024,
Bank holidays: Public and private banks in India will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, (Mint)

Bank holidays: This week and the next has a mix of regional holidays, festivals and the weekend in between, which means that some banks in India could stay closed for six days in a row between September 13-18. However, since not all holidays are observed pan-India, it would be wise to check first-hand with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Overall, all public and private banks in India will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, including weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturdays and the Sundays, besides religious and regional festivals. It is thus advisable to plan your bank visits accordingly.

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

Bank Holidays in a Row

September 13 — Ramdev Jayanti / Teja Dashmi (Friday) — Rajasthan

September 14 — Second Saturday / Onam — All over India / Kerala

September 15 — Sunday / Thiruvonam — All over India / Kerala

September 16 — Eid-e-Milad (Monday) — All over India

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala

Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Read here

Besides these, the next week also offers a long weekend in some states with holidays on September 21 (Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi — Kerala), September 22 (Sunday — pan-India), and September 23 (Heroes’ Martyrdom Day — Haryana).

Later in the month, the fourth Saturday and last Sunday of the month — September 28 and 29, are also listed holidays.

Past Holidays this month: September 1 (Sunday), September 7 (Ganesh Chaturthi) and September 8 (Sunday).

Also Read | Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates & trading holidays in the new year

How Are Bank Holidays in India Decided?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Bank holidays in India are categorized as: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Account Closing Days.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 10:10 AM IST
