Mahashivratri 2024: Are banks open on March 8-10? Details here
Bank Holidays in March 2024: There are 14 days of bank closures this March, including national holidays like Chapchar Kut and Mahashivratri, Holi and Good Friday. Besides these, the weekend breaks every second and fourth Saturdays and each Sunday add to the total.
Bank Holidays in March 2024: Banks will remain closed today in most states on March 8 due to Mahashivratri, Except for the states of Tripura, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Itanagar, Rajasthan, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, and Meghalaya, where banks will function as usual.