Bank holidays this week, Aug 25-31: Banks across India to be shut on these days | Full list

Bank holidays this week, August 25-31, 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI ) has declared several holidays for August 2025. Banks across several Indian cities will remain closed in the upcoming week due to festivals and observances under the RBI’s Negotiable Instruments Act.

For those people who are planning any important activities related to banking transactions or other such services, here's a list of the number of days banks will be closed this week so that you can plan accordingly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

You should note that holidays may differ from state to state in India due to regional and local observances. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies.

Bank Holiday Schedule for August 25–31 August 25 (Monday) – Banks will be closed in Guwahati (Assam) on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday) – Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 (Thursday) – Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji due to observance of Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) / Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday) – All banks across the country will remain closed as it is a weekly holiday.

Apart from banks, financial markets will also observe a holiday on August 27, 2025, in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the BSE and NSE will remain closed on these days, hence traders and investors should plan their transactions accordingly.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? A person can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

