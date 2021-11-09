OPEN APP
With the festival of Chhath Puja falling this week, many private and public sector banks will remain closed this week.

The banks will remain closed in continuation of the extended festivities which saw the celebrations like Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Here is the list of holidays falling this week:

November 10, 2021

Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

November 11, 2021

Chhath Puja

November 12, 2021

Wangala Festival(only in the state of Meghalaya)

Wangala Festival is a harvest festival held in honour of Saljong, the Sun-god of fertility. The celebration of the Wangala Festival marks the end of a period of toil, which brings good output of the fields. It also signifies the onset of winter.

November 13, 2021 

 Second Saturday

November 14, 2021 

 Sunday

List of other bank holidays in this month:

November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

November 21, 2021 – Sunday

November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem

November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

November 28, 2021 – Sunday

