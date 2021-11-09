Bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week. Details here1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2021, 12:11 PM IST
With the festival of Chhath Puja falling this week, many private and public sector banks will remain closed this week.
The banks will remain closed in continuation of the extended festivities which saw the celebrations like Diwali and Bhai Dooj.
Here is the list of holidays falling this week:
November 10, 2021
Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)
Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.
As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.
November 11, 2021
Chhath Puja
November 12, 2021
Wangala Festival(only in the state of Meghalaya)
Wangala Festival is a harvest festival held in honour of Saljong, the Sun-god of fertility. The celebration of the Wangala Festival marks the end of a period of toil, which brings good output of the fields. It also signifies the onset of winter.
November 13, 2021
Second Saturday
November 14, 2021
Sunday
List of other bank holidays in this month:
November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima
November 21, 2021 – Sunday
November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi
November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem
November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday
November 28, 2021 – Sunday
