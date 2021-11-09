Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  Bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week. Details here

Bank holidays: Banks to remain closed for 5 days this week. Details here

The banks will remain closed in continuation of the extended festivities which saw the celebrations like Diwali and Bhai Dooj.
1 min read . 12:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The banks will remain closed in continuation of the extended festivities which saw the celebrations like Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the festival of Chhath Puja falling this week, many private and public sector banks will remain closed this week.

With the festival of Chhath Puja falling this week, many private and public sector banks will remain closed this week.

The banks will remain closed in continuation of the extended festivities which saw the celebrations like Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

The banks will remain closed in continuation of the extended festivities which saw the celebrations like Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Here is the list of holidays falling this week:

November 10, 2021

Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya)

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

November 11, 2021

MINT PREMIUM See All

Financial gains of IPL are not flowing down amply to pl ...

Ready for the big changes to India's bankruptcy code?

Things to check while taking an unsecured business loan

Our health systems are creaking, but we can still fix them

Chhath Puja

November 12, 2021

Wangala Festival(only in the state of Meghalaya)

Wangala Festival is a harvest festival held in honour of Saljong, the Sun-god of fertility. The celebration of the Wangala Festival marks the end of a period of toil, which brings good output of the fields. It also signifies the onset of winter.

November 13, 2021 

 Second Saturday

November 14, 2021 

 Sunday

List of other bank holidays in this month:

November 19, 2021: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima

November 21, 2021 – Sunday

November 22, 2021: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

November 23, 2021: Seng Kutsnem

November 27, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

November 28, 2021 – Sunday

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!