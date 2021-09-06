Bank holidays this week: Please make note of all the holidays and do your bank work accordingly.

Bank holidays this week: As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, there are a total of 12 holidays in the month of September. Bank customers must know that there will be five bank holidays this week for various festive occasions. These also include the Second Saturday and Sunday. Banks will remain shut for five days in a row in some cities. So. if you are staying in any of the cities and want to visit your bank branch, please make note of all the holidays and do your bank work accordingly.

8 September 2021- Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

The bank will be shut in Guwahati on September 8 on account of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Bank holiday on 9 September 2021

9 September 2021 - Teej (Haritalika)

Banks will be closed in Gangtok on September 9 and September 10 on account of Teej (Haritalika) and Indrajatra respectively.

The major holiday of the month is Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10). On this day, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji.

10 September 2021 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata

Bank holiday on 11 September 2021

11 September 2021 -Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) (Second Saturday)

However, the banks will remain close on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi as it falls on the second Saturday.

Bank holiday on 12 September 2021

12 September 2021 - Weekly off (Sunday)

All banks remain shut on public holidays while certain holidays vary from state to state.