Bank holidays this week: Banks to remain closed for five days. Full list here2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Five bank holidays this week: Kharchi Puja in Tripura on the 26th, Eid Ul Azha in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir on the 28th, and Reema Eid Ul Azha in Mizoram and Odisha on 30th
Bank holidays this week: There will be five bank holidays falling this week. Out of these 4 bank holidays this week, one will be a Sunday while rest four will be state specific. All banks are closed in Tripura today on account of Kharchi Puja. The historical 'Kharchi Puja' commenced on Sunday at the revered fourteen gods temple in Khayerpur. The auspicious event marked the revival of ancient customs and traditions, drawing enthusiastic devotees from far and wide.
