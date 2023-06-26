comScore
Bank holidays this week: There will be five bank holidays falling this week. Out of these 4 bank holidays this week, one will be a Sunday while rest four will be state specific. All banks are closed in Tripura today on account of Kharchi Puja. The historical 'Kharchi Puja' commenced on Sunday at the revered fourteen gods temple in Khayerpur. The auspicious event marked the revival of ancient customs and traditions, drawing enthusiastic devotees from far and wide.

Banks in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for Eid Ul Azha on 28 June. Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world as a major holiday for a period of three to fours days

Here we list out full details in regard to bank holidays falling this week

26 June 2023: Banks will remain shut in Tripura on account of Kharchi Puja.

28 June 2023: Banks in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for Eid Ul Azha.

29 June 2023: Banks will be closed on the occasion of Eid ul Azha,

30 June 2023: Banks in Mizoram and Odisha will be closed on account of Reema Eid Ul Azha

2 June- Sunday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has placed the holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays in June 2023

Banks will remain closed for as many as twelve days this month (June 2023), which includes Second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Bank holidays in July 2023

Public and private sector banks will remain shut for 15 days in July this year. In addition to weekends, banks will be closed on occasions like Muharram, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday, Ashoora, and Ker Pooja.

 

Updated: 26 Jun 2023, 08:37 AM IST
