Bank Holidays this week: All banks will remain closed four days in a row from tomorrow. Check details here

Bank Holidays in May 2024: Online banking services will continue as usual during the non-working days and you can use banks' websites, mobile apps or ATMs to conduct urgent transactions.

Jocelyn Fernandes
First Published07:56 AM IST
You should confirm all non-working days with your nearest bank branch to avoid any inconvenience.
You should confirm all non-working days with your nearest bank branch to avoid any inconvenience. (Mint / Representative Image)

Bank Holidays this week in May 2024: Bank customers across states will have to plan around a possible four-day holiday this week, from May 23-26, on account of Buddha Purnima, Nazrul Jayanti/2024 General Elections and the Saturday-Sunday weekend leaves.

All public banks, including the largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), have at least ten holidays this month (May 2024). This includes Saturdays off every second and fourth week and all non-working Sundays each week. The complete list is below.

Also Read | Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates, and trading holidays in the new year

The central bank, or Reserve Bank of India (RBI), determines all banks' holiday calendars for the year in conjunction with declared state government holidays. Not all religious festivals or regional customs are celebrated uniformly and thus may not be marked as non-working days in all states nationwide. 

So, please confirm all holidays and days off with your nearest branch to avoid any inconvenience.

See | Maharashtra Bank Holidays in 2024

Below is the complete list of other bank holidays in May 2024

May 1 bank holiday: Because of May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, banks will remain shut in India and Maharashtra.

May 8 bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed on the birthday of polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the complete list here

May 23 bank holiday: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain closed.

Bank holiday: Banks in some states will be closed on May 24. Banks in some states will be closed for Nazrul Jayanti and the next phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Regular Weekend Bank Offs

Banks will be closed on the second Saturday, May 11

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday, May 25

Bank holiday on Sundays: May 4, 12, 18, and 26

Online Banking Facilities, ATMs Remain Open

Despite the holidays, banks' online facilities will remain operational without interruption during all non-working days. Thus, you can continue with urgent bank-related tasks and transactions using the banks' websites, mobile apps, or ATMs. 

Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Here's when the bank will remain closed on Saturdays in 2024

The central bank issued the complete list of bank holidays for the year based on various factors, including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational needs, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. The RBI shares this schedule through official channels such as its website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryBankingBank Holidays this week: All banks will remain closed four days in a row from tomorrow. Check details here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

280.50
06:34 AM | 22 MAY 2024
6.4 (2.33%)

Coal India

500.15
06:34 AM | 22 MAY 2024
9.4 (1.92%)

GAIL India

201.00
06:34 AM | 22 MAY 2024
-3.2 (-1.57%)

Tata Power

448.20
06:35 AM | 22 MAY 2024
6.5 (1.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

General Insurance Corporation Of India

379.80
06:34 AM | 22 MAY 2024
33.95 (9.82%)

The New India Assurance Company

248.45
06:34 AM | 22 MAY 2024
18.55 (8.07%)

Metropolis Healthcare

2,024.70
06:34 AM | 22 MAY 2024
120.4 (6.32%)

B E M L

4,434.50
06:34 AM | 22 MAY 2024
254.1 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,995.001,438.00
    Chennai
    75,995.00998.00
    Delhi
    76,589.001,518.00
    Kolkata
    76,515.001,004.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue