Bank Holidays this week: All banks will remain closed four days in a row from tomorrow. Check details here

Bank Holidays this week in May 2024: Bank customers across states will have to plan around a possible four-day holiday this week, from May 23-26, on account of Buddha Purnima, Nazrul Jayanti/2024 General Elections and the Saturday-Sunday weekend leaves.

All public banks, including the largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), have at least ten holidays this month (May 2024). This includes Saturdays off every second and fourth week and all non-working Sundays each week. The complete list is below.

The central bank, or Reserve Bank of India (RBI), determines all banks' holiday calendars for the year in conjunction with declared state government holidays. Not all religious festivals or regional customs are celebrated uniformly and thus may not be marked as non-working days in all states nationwide.

So, please confirm all holidays and days off with your nearest branch to avoid any inconvenience.

Below is the complete list of other bank holidays in May 2024 May 1 bank holiday: Because of May Day/Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, banks will remain shut in India and Maharashtra.

May 8 bank holiday: Banks in West Bengal will be closed on the birthday of polymath Rabindranath Tagore.

May 10 bank holiday: Banks will be closed because of the Akshaya Tritiya festival.

May 23 bank holiday: On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, banks will remain closed.

Bank holiday: Banks in some states will be closed on May 24. Banks in some states will be closed for Nazrul Jayanti and the next phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Regular Weekend Bank Offs Banks will be closed on the second Saturday, May 11

Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday, May 25

Bank holiday on Sundays: May 4, 12, 18, and 26

Online Banking Facilities, ATMs Remain Open Despite the holidays, banks' online facilities will remain operational without interruption during all non-working days. Thus, you can continue with urgent bank-related tasks and transactions using the banks' websites, mobile apps, or ATMs.