Bank holidays this week: Is the coming Saturday a weekend off? Check full schedule here

Bank holidays this week, May 18-25: While there are no state or religious holidays in the upcoming week, customers will have to take note of the weekly offs. Next week has the central bank mandated fourth Saturday holiday besides the usual Sundays off.

On May 18 (today), banks in all states across India are closed for Sunday weekly off. Further, during the next week, banks will also be closed on May 24 and 25, on account of fourth Saturday and Sunday holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holidays list has six designated holidays in May 2025, besides which all public and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

Take a look at the full bank holiday schedule for the upcoming week and the month of May 2025 below:

Bank Holidays in This Week — Schedule for May 18-25 May 18 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

May 24 (Saturday) — Weekly off for fourth Saturday

May 25 (Sunday) — Weekly Off Upcoming Bank Holidays in May 2025 May 26 (Monday) — Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam — Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) — Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

What can you do when banks are closed? On days when the banks are shut, you can access your money through banking apps, net banking and ATMs. All these facilities remain available regardless of public holidays, unless banks notify technical issues or maintenance closures.

You will however, not be able to conduct transations on cheque and promissory notes, as these come under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and are unavailable during the holidays.