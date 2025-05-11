Bank holidays this week: Will banks remain closed on Buddha Purnima? Check full schedule here

Bank holidays this week, May 11-18: It looks customers across states in India will have to prepare for an extended weekend ahead due to Sunday weekend leave and the religious festival on Monday this week.

On May 11 (today), banks in all states across India are closed for Sunday weekly off, and will continue to remain shut on May 12 (Monday) on the occassion of Buddha Purnima.

During the month of May, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has designated six holidays, apart from which banks will also be closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays in May 2025. Take a look at the full bank holiday schedule for the upcoming week and the month of May 2025 below:

Bank Holidays in This Week — Schedule for May 11-18 May 11 (Sunday) — All banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have all Sundays in the year as weekly holiday.

May 12 (Monday) — Banks across India, will be closed on May 12 for Buddha Purnima. You can expect all banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar, besides other states to be shut.

May 16 (Friday) — State Day — Banks across Sikkim will remain closed on Friday, May 16 to observe State Day.

May 18 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

Bank Holidays in May 2025 — Check Full List May 24 (Saturday) — Weekly off for fourth Saturday

May 25 (Sunday) — Weekly Off

May 26 (Monday) — Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam — Banks in Tripura will be closed to observe the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29 (Thursday) — Maharana Pratap Jayanti — Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh to observe Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

What can you do when banks are closed? On days when the banks are shut, you can access your money through banking apps, net banking and ATMs. All these facilities remain available regardless of public holidays, unless banks notify technical issues or maintenance closures.

You will however, not be able to conduct transations on cheque and promissory notes, as these come under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and are unavailable during the holidays.