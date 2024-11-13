Bank holidays this week: In India, bank holidays differ in each state, you should thus check with your local bank branch for a confirmed holiday schedule for the month of November 2024.

Bank holidays this week: Customers in some states in India will have a long weekend of bank closures this week amid the Sunday holiday and festivals/ celebrations of Friday and Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed at least 12 holidays for November 2024, including religious festivals and regional events, Sundays, weekends, and other occasions. However, bank holidays across India differ from state to state, and you should check with a local bank branch for their confirmed schedule or holiday list.

Banks will be closed on November 15 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti / Karthika Purnima / Rahas Purnima. States with the holiday include Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad—Telangana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, New Delhi, Orissa, Rajasthan, Srinagar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Then November 17 is Sunday and banks in Karnataka will also be closed on November 18 for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Online Banking, ATMs Available Notably, November 16 is not a holiday as it is the third Saturday of the month. All public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), have every second and fourth Saturday of the month as a holiday.

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

November 17 : Sunday.

November 18 (Monday): All the banks will remain closed in Karnataka on Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 (fourth Saturday): In Meghalaya, banks will remain closed on the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. Also, November 23 is the fourth Saturday.

November 24: Sunday