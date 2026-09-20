Bank holidays this week: SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB closed on up to 4 days from 21–27 September; check city-wise RBI list

Bank holidays this week: Before heading to a bank branch this week, customers should check their local holiday calendar.
Banks across select cities will be closed for up to four days between September 21 and September 27, halting physical services at major lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and PNB.
While branch-based tasks such as cash deposits and cheque-related work will be paused in regions observing a holiday, customers can seamlessly continue their financial transactions via internet banking, ATMs, and UPI.
Here is the date-wise list of bank holidays during the week:
September 21: Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi — Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram.
September 22: Karma Puja — Ranchi.
September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji — Jammu and Srinagar.
September 25: Indrajatra — Gangtok.
The RBI’s holiday calendar is organised according to regional offices and cities, so customers should note that not every holiday applies nationwide.
Apart from the festival and regional holidays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, according to the RBI.
Therefore, banks across India will remain closed on September 26.
Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access several digital banking services.
UPI and online banking: Customers can generally use UPI and internet/mobile banking for payments, fund transfers and other digital transactions.
ATMs: ATM services generally remain available for cash withdrawals and other supported transactions.
RTGS: The RBI says the RTGS system is available 24x7x365, including bank holidays, allowing customers to transfer funds electronically.
However, services that require a physical branch visit, such as certain account-related requests or documentation, will have to wait until the branch reopens.
Since bank holidays vary by city, customers should not assume that a holiday listed for one state or city applies to their branch. The RBI’s holiday calendar provides a location-wise schedule, making it important to check the relevant city before planning a branch visit.
Customers who need to deposit physical documents, meet bank officials or complete other branch-based work should ideally plan their visit around the applicable holiday schedule.
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