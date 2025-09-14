Bank holidays this week, Sept 15–21: Full list of days when banks will remain shut

Bank holidays this week, September 15-21, 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI ) has declared only one bank holiday in the upcoming week of September 2025 due to a regional observance. Banks across Indian cities/states remain closed during the RBI mandated holidays.
RBI also mandates that the second and fourth Saturdays of each month are holidays for banks, whereas Sundays are a pan-India holiday for all public and private banks.
People who are planning any important activities related to banking transactions or other such services must refer to the list of bank holidays this week so that you can plan accordingly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
You should note that holidays may differ in various states due to regional and local observances. It is thus advised to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies.
According to RBI's list of bank holidays, all private and public banks in Jammu and Srinagar will observe a closure on Thursday, September 18 in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day.
This day is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya in the honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh.
This September 18 will mark the 128th anniversary of the birth of Khasi Unitarianism which is celebrated by gatherings and special services to commemorate the church's legacy.
A person can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
