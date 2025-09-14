Bank holidays this week, Sept 15–21: Full list of days when banks will remain shut

Bank holidays this week, September 15-21, 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI ) has declared only one bank holiday in the upcoming week of September 2025 due to a regional observance. Banks across Indian cities/states remain closed during the RBI mandated holidays.

RBI also mandates that the second and fourth Saturdays of each month are holidays for banks, whereas Sundays are a pan-India holiday for all public and private banks.

People who are planning any important activities related to banking transactions or other such services must refer to the list of bank holidays this week so that you can plan accordingly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

You should note that holidays may differ in various states due to regional and local observances. It is thus advised to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies.

Bank Holiday Schedule for September 15-21 According to RBI's list of bank holidays, all private and public banks in Jammu and Srinagar will observe a closure on Thursday, September 18 in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day.

This day is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya in the honour of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh.

This September 18 will mark the 128th anniversary of the birth of Khasi Unitarianism which is celebrated by gatherings and special services to commemorate the church's legacy.

List of bank holidays in September September 18 (Thursday) –All private and public banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

September 22 (Monday) – All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna , marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus. September 23 (Tuesday) – All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday) – It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami , which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin. September 30 (Tuesday) – Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri. What transactions can you do when banks are closed? A person can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.

