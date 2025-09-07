Bank holidays this week, Sept 8–14: Full list of days when banks will remain shut

Bank holidays this week, September 8-14, 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI ) has declared several holidays in the month of September 2025. Banks across a few Indian cities will remain shut in the upcoming week due to festivals and observances.

People who are planning any important activities related to banking transactions or other such services must refer to the list of bank holidays this week so that you can plan accordingly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

You should note that holidays may differ in various states due to regional and local observances. It is thus advised to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies.

Bank Holiday Schedule for September 8-14 September 8 (Monday) –All private and public banks will be closed in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra to celebrate of Eid-e-Milad which was shifted from September 5 to September 8 by the state government.

–All private and public banks will be closed in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra to celebrate of Eid-e-Milad which was shifted from September 5 to September 8 by the state government. September 12 (Friday) – All banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on Friday, September 12 in observance of Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi.

– All banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on Friday, September 12 in observance of Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi. September 13 (Saturday) – All public and private banks across India will remain shut as it is the second Saturday of the month of September. RBI mandates that every second and fourth Saturdays shall be holidays for bank, whereas the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month are working days.

– All public and private banks across India will remain shut as it is the second Saturday of the month of September. RBI mandates that every second and fourth Saturdays shall be holidays for bank, whereas the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month are working days. September 14 (Sunday) – It is a pan-India bank holiday as banks are mandated to remain closed on every Sunday by the RBI. Why was Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai moved? The Maharashtra government announced on September 3 that the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad on September 5 has been rescheduled. Originally declared for Friday, September 5 in Mumbai city and the suburban districts, the holiday will now be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025.

This decision was taken after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 8 to “maintain harmony” on Anant Chaturdashi, which fell on September 6, Saturday, this year.

Anant Chaturdashi marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On this day, Lord Ganesha idols are immersed in water following public processions.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? A person can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.

Also Read | Is Indian stock market open or closed on Monday?

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.