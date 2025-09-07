Bank holidays this week, Sept 8–14: Full list of days when banks will remain shut

Bank holidays this week, September 8-14, 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI ) has declared several holidays in the month of September 2025. Banks across a few Indian cities will remain shut in the upcoming week due to festivals and observances.
People who are planning any important activities related to banking transactions or other such services must refer to the list of bank holidays this week so that you can plan accordingly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.
You should note that holidays may differ in various states due to regional and local observances. It is thus advised to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies.
The Maharashtra government announced on September 3 that the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad on September 5 has been rescheduled. Originally declared for Friday, September 5 in Mumbai city and the suburban districts, the holiday will now be observed on Monday, September 8, 2025.
This decision was taken after the Muslim community in Mumbai decided to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 8 to “maintain harmony” on Anant Chaturdashi, which fell on September 6, Saturday, this year.
Anant Chaturdashi marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On this day, Lord Ganesha idols are immersed in water following public processions.
A person can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
While bank holidays can temporarily affect operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures your transactions remain smooth.
