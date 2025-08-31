Bank holidays next week, September 1-7: Banks across India to be shut on THESE days | Full list

Bank holidays this week, September 1-7, 2025: All public and private banks across several Indian cities will remain shut for five days in the upcoming week due to festivals and observances, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26.

RBI also mandates that the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month are working days for banks.

People who plan on doing any important activities related to banking transactions or other such services must refer to the list of bank holidays this week to plan accordingly and avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

You should note that holidays may differ in various states due to regional and local observances. It is thus best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies.

Bank Holiday Schedule for September 1-7 Banks will remain closed in various states in the upcoming week on account of several regional and religious observances and festivals, including Karma Puja, First Onam, Id-E-Milad, Thiruvonam and Indrajatra.

September 3, Wednesday: Banks will be closed in Jharkhand in observance of Karma puja.

September 4, Thursday: Banks will remain shut in Kerala as the state will celebrate the first Onam festival.

September 5, Friday: Banks will be closed in various states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Manipur, Jammu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu, and Srinagar for Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam.

September 6, Saturday: Banks will be closed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh in observance of Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) and Indrajatra.

September 7, Sunday: Banks will be closed throughout India as it is a Sunday, where all private and public sector banks are directed to remain shut by RBI.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? Even if banks are closed due to regional or religious observances, several other options are available to facilitate transactions. A person can continue using online or mobile banking services at all times, even during national holidays, unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

Also Read | India Considers Halting Shadow Banks From Duplicating Business

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI for sending or receiving money.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.