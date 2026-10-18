Bank holidays this week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed for festivals from 19–25 October? Check city-wise RBI list

Bank holidays this week, October 19 to 25: The upcoming week is busy with Durga Puja festivities. There are at least 4 national holidays this week; customers are advised to check their local holiday calendar before heading to their bank branch.
While branch-based tasks such as cash deposits and cheque-related work will be paused in regions observing a holiday, customers can seamlessly continue their financial transactions via internet banking, ATMs, and UPI.
October 19 (Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Shillong.
October 20 (Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami): Banks in most major cities will remain closed, except in Gangtok and Imphal.
October 21 (Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.
October 22 & 23 (Durga Puja/Dasain): Banks will remain closed in Gangtok.
October 26 (Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.
October 29 (Karva Chauth): Banks in Shimla will remain closed.
October 31 (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday): Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed.
Customers are also advised to check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability.
Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. Check which services are available on bank holidays:
Online banking services: During bank holidays, online banking services remain available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
UPI: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work around the clock, whether banks are open or not. At times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance, during which the banks will notify you.
NEFT/RTGS transfer: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms.
Credit, debit card: In addition to those options, credit, debit, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
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