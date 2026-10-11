Bank holidays this week: Will SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB be closed for Navratri from 12–18 October? Check city-wise RBI list

Bank holidays this week, October 12 to 18: Even though the week is busy with Sharad Navratri festivities, celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga, banks have a heavy work schedule.
While there is no national holiday this week, customers in most cities are advised to check their local holiday calendar before heading to their bank branch.
Only in Agartala, Tripura, banks will be closed for one day between October 12 and 18, halting physical services at major lenders such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and PNB.
While branch-based tasks such as cash deposits and cheque-related work will be paused in regions observing a holiday, customers can seamlessly continue their financial transactions via internet banking, ATMs, and UPI.
October 17 (Maha Saptami): Banks will remain closed in Agartala.
October 19 (Dussehra/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Shillong.
October 20 (Dussehra/Vijaya Dashmi/Mahanavami): Banks in most major cities will remain closed, except in Gangtok and Imphal.
October 21 (Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.
October 22 & 23 (Durga Puja/Dasain): Banks will remain closed in Gangtok.
October 26 (Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday): Branches will be closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar.
October 29 (Karva Chauth): Banks in Shimla will remain closed.
October 31 (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday): Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed.
Even when bank branches are closed, customers can continue to access several digital banking services.
However, services that require a physical branch visit, such as certain account-related requests or documentation, will have to wait until the branch reopens.
Sharad Navratri celebrates Goddess Durga and her nine forms, together known as Navadurga. The festival represents good defeating evil and honours divine feminine power, called Shakti.
It also offers devotees time for prayer, devotion and spiritual renewal. Celebrations span nine nights and ten days, bringing families and communities together. Navratri also welcomes the autumn.
In 2026, Navratri starts on Sunday, 11 October, with Ghatasthapana. This ceremony includes invoking the Goddess and establishing the sacred kalash.
Maha Shashthi falls on 16 October, followed by Maha Saptami on 17 October. Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami observances fall on 19 October. Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, follows on Tuesday, 20 October.
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