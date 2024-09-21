Bank holidays: Are banks today on September 21? Check details here

Bank holidays: Overall, banks in India will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024. However, bank holidays vary from state to state, so please check with your local branch for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 Sep 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Bank holidays: Since these differ across states, please check with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.
Bank holidays: Since these differ across states, please check with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.(AP)

Bank holidays: Yes, in some states this weekend offers a long holiday. Banks in Kerala are closed today on September 21 for Shree Narayana Guru, while banks all across the country will remain shut tomorrow on September 22 for Sunday — pan-India), and banks will stay closed on September 23 in Haryana for Heroes’ Martyrdom Day.

For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Overall, all banks in India (public and private) will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, including weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturdays and the Sundays, besides religious and regional festivals. It is thus advisable to plan your bank visits accordingly.

Since bank holidays vary from state-to-state, since not all holidays are observed pan-India, please check with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024

  • September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala
  • September 22 — Sunday — All over India
  • September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana
  • September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India
  • September 29 — Sunday — All over India
  • Past: September 1 (Sunday), September 7 (Ganesh Chaturthi), September 8 (Sunday / Nuakhai), September 13 (Ramdev Jayanti), September 14 (Second Saturday / Onam), September 15 (Sunday), September 17 (Indra Jatra), September 18 (Eid-e-Milad/Sree Narayan Guru Jayanthi).

How Are Bank Holidays in India Decided?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.

Bank holidays in India are categorized as: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Account Closing Days.

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 06:48 AM IST
