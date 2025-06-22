Bank holidays next week: Rath Yatra, Kang, Remna Ni, weekend leaves from June 22-30

Bank holidays next week, June 22-30, 2025: Banks in India and in various states will have different holidays over the next week amid Rath Yatra, Kang and Remna Ni celebrations in Odisha, Manipur and Mizoram.

There are a total of 12 listed bank holidays in June this year, including Bakri Id and the weekend leaves. All banks in India, public and private, have the second and fourth Saturdays as a holiday and all Sundays in the month are weekly offs.

The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.

Bank Holidays next week: Check list — June 22-30, 2025 June 22 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks closed in Odisha and Manipur.

June 28 (Saturday) — Fourth Saturday — All banks closed pan-India.

June 29 (Sunday) — Weekly Off — All banks closed pan-India.

June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks closed in Mizoram. The following days were also bank holidays this month: June 11 (Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh), June 14 (second Saturday — pan-India), June 15 (Sunday — pan-India).

Emergencies during bank holidays? What to know, and what you can do You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.