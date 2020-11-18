Bank is safe and so are your deposits

The latest story that is spooking bank depositors is the moratorium on their money in Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), ahead of its amalgamation with DBS Bank. LVB is a small bank and the impact on overall banking will be marginal, but the loss of confidence in banking escalates with every crisis. And banking is all about the trust that your money will be there when you need it. Households must understand the difference between their avatars as depositors and shareholders. RBI has moved fast to announce that no depositor will lose money, that it will be available post the moratorium. The fixed deposits will be safe—the rates may change as DBS as the new owner will decide this. The losses will go to the shareholders. The share values are slated to go to zero.