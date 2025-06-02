Bank loan sanctions to MSMEs for job creation down nearly a third in FY25
Summary
Bank loans sanctioned to MSMEs increased in FY22 in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, and continued to increase till FY24. The decline is significant since MSMEs contribute around 29% to India’s GDP.
Bank loans sanctioned to India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) dipped by nearly a third to ₹12,315 crore in FY25, from ₹17,759 crore in FY24.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story