Bank locker rules deadline extended2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The central bank directed lenders to unfreeze the lockers that were frozen for non-execution of agreement by 1 January
MUMNAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday extended the deadline for banks to finish the process of renewing agreements with safe deposit locker customers in a phased manner to address the concerns of customers.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×