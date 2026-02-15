Bank holidays next week: Are banks closed for Losar, Shivaji Jayanti and State Day? Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays next week: Banks across India will be closed on four days next week, for Losar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, State Day and Sunday weekend holiday, on 18, 19, 20 and 22 February, respectively.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed a total of nine holidays during the month for all public and private lenders, including the State Bank of India (SBI). This includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays.

Unless a specific public or regional holiday is declared, banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Overall, bank holidays across states may differ due to regional and local requirements. So, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their approved holiday schedule or list to be prepared in case of emergencies or long holidays.

Bank holidays next week: Check dates 18 February — Wednesday — Bank holiday in Gangtok, Sikkim for Losar. Celebrated by the Tibetan community, Losar literally translates to “year fresh” and is part of the New Year celebrations in the state. Notably, ‘Losar Cham’, the ceremonial masked dance is much awaited part of the festivities.

19 February — Thursday — Bank holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur in Maharashtra on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. People celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest warriors and rulers of India and commemorates his legacy.

20 February — Friday — Bank holiday in Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) on account of State Day / Statehood Day celebrations. This marks the date that the two states and Meghalaya became full-fledged states on 21 January 1972 under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

22 February — Sunday — Pan India holiday for Sunday weekend.

Banks closed: What you can and cannot do You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual.

All of the Indian central bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.