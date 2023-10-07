Hello User
Bank long weekend in October 2023: Banks to remain closed for up to 4 days in some states

Bank long weekend in October 2023: Banks to remain closed for up to 4 days in some states

Livemint

In October, long bank weekend in certain states with up to 4 days closure.

Banks will be closed for up to four days in October.

In October, banks will remain closed for 18 days as per the Reserve Bank of India's calendar of holidays. These holidays include the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. But going by the RBI's calendar, there are 11 holidays that are either festive or gazetted.

There will also be a long bank weekend in certain states where banks will be closed for up to four days. The long bank weekend began at the beginning of this month as it was a Sunday holiday on October 1, followed by Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October) across India.

On October 24, a maximum number of banks will remain non-operational because of the Dussehra holiday (except Hyderabad and Imphal).

October 2023 bank holidays: Here is the list of weekend leaves

- October 1: Sunday

- October 8: Sunday

- October 14: Second Saturday

- October 15: Sunday

- October 22: Sunday

- October 28: fourth Saturday

- October 29: Sunday

Here are the bank holidays in October 2023 under the Negotiable Instruments Act

- 2nd October: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (all banks will be shut)

- 14 October: Mahalaya (Kolkata)

- 18 October: Kati Bihu (Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata)

- 21 October: Durga Puja (Agartala, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkjata)

- 23 October: Dusshera, Ayudha Pooja, Durga Puja, Vijaya Dasami (Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram).

- 24 October: Dusshera/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Except Hyderabad and Imphal...all over India)

- 25 October: Durga Puja (Gangtok)

- 26 October: Durga Puja (Gangtok, Jammu, Srinagar)

- 27 October: Durga Puja (Gangtok)

- 28 October: Lakshmi Puja (Kolkata)

- 31 October: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday (Ahmedabad)

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST
