Bank NPA may rise to 25-year high under severe stress, says RBI

RBI’s stress test projections on Monday came with several disclaimers and caveats. RBI said that considering the uncertainty regarding the unfolding economic outlook, and the extent to which banks use the debt recast benefit, the projected ratios are susceptible to change in a non-linear fashion. RBI had allowed banks to recast loans for borrowers whose cashflows have been affected by the pandemic and allowed such loans to be classified as standard despite their repayment norms being relaxed.