Bank of America says to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions before 2050

Bank of America says to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions before 20502 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 02:11 PM IST
- The bank said it will actively engage with its clients to help accelerate their own transitions to net zero, and it plans to establish interim science based emissions targets for high-emitting portfolios, including energy and power
Mumbai: Bank of America said it has plans to achieve its goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its financing activities, operations and supply chain before 2050.
In July 2020, Bank of America joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) to develop a common framework to assess financed emissions. With this, it became the largest and most diversified global financial institution to participate in this collaboration.
The bank said it will actively engage with its clients to help accelerate their own transitions to net zero, and it plans to establish interim science based emissions targets for high-emitting portfolios, including energy and power. In addition, Bank of America released its broader 2030 operational and supply chain goals as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.
The bank said it had achieved carbon neutrality in its operations in 2019, a year ahead of schedule.
Anne Finucane, vice chairman at Bank of America said “It is critical that we leverage all parts of our business – beyond our direct operations – in order to accelerate the transition to a net zero global economy,"
“We recognize that this will be no easy task, but we believe our commitment will help spur the growth of zero carbon energy and power solutions, sustainable transportation and agriculture, and other sector transformations, while generating more climate resilient and equitable opportunities for our future." she added.
Through this collaboration, the initiative will develop a consistent methodology for financed emissions, or the disclosure of GHG emissions in loans and investments made by firms in the financial sector.
Bank of America in collaboration with 15 other financial institutions, participated in the development of the Global GHG Accounting and Reporting Standard for the Financial Industry, providing a consistent methodology to assess and disclose emissions associated with financing activities.
Last year, Morgan Stanley also joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) and committed to measuring and disclosing the carbon emissions of its loans and investments.
