Bank of Baroda (BoB) cuts home and car loan rates. Details here

On the revision of home and car loan rates, H.T.Solanki, GM- Mortgages & Other retail assets, Bank of Baroda said, “ With the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to bring festive cheer among our existing loyal customers and also offer new to bank customers an attractive proposition for availing home loans and car loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}