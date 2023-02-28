Bank of Baroda (BoB) hikes bulk FD rates with up to 7.70% on these tenures
- Bank of Baroda (BoB), a public sector lender, raised interest rates on bulk domestic fixed deposits, including NRO deposits of more than ₹10 crore, to up to ₹1000 crore.
Bank of Baroda (BoB), a public sector lender, raised interest rates on bulk domestic fixed deposits, including NRO deposits of more than ₹10 crore, to up to ₹1000 crore. After the adjustment, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposit tenors ranging from 7 days to 5 years that range from 4.50% to 5.25%. For bulk fixed deposits maturing in one to two years, BoB will now provide a maximum interest rate of 7.70%. The bank's official website states that as of February 27, 2023, the revised bulk fixed deposit interest rates are in effect.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×