Bank of Baroda (BoB) hikes bulk FD rates with up to 7.70% on these tenures

Bulk fixed deposits maturing in 181 days to 270 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7% and those maturing in 271 days & above and less than 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 7.25%. On bulk fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.70% and on those maturing from above 2 years and upto 3 years, BoB is now offering an interest rate of 6.00%. Deposits maturing from above 3 years and upto 5 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25% at Bank of Baroda.

